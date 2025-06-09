13 homeless youth find jobs

Selita Donu

A grassroots program is helping youth in Nadi move off the streets and away from drugs.

Few of them are now graduating from Fiji National University and entering the workforce.

The Young Adults Development and Reform Alliance, led by Selita Donu, started by offering tea to young people at the Nadi Market to build trust.

“Currently we are providing temporary shelters for 13 young people, 7 boys and 6 girls. We are now stepping into engaging them in the workforce. We are so fortunate and we are so grateful to some of the business houses in Nadi that have accepted these boys and girls.”

Donu explained they then worked with the Ministry of Youth and Sports to include the youth in training and education programs.

She said they were now providing temporary shelter for 13 young people, and several local businesses have offered them jobs.

Donu finds it rewarding to see youths she once served tea to now graduating and planning for a better future.

One success story, 25-year-old Epeli Uluiviti shared how he was grateful to be given another chance to learn.

“I want to thank the YADRA team and the Ministry for Youth for believing in us, giving us a chance and helping us getting through this program which I have managed to graduate from.”

This initiative shows how community efforts and government support can change lives.

