Why compare between star kids and their parents: Irani

The debate around nepotism in Bollywood is far from over, especially with star kids like Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda stepping into the limelight with the ensemble film The Archies.

The casting of these young actors has reignited discussions about fairness and the pressure faced by star kids.

In a fresh perspective, actress Delnaaz Irani, who played a supporting role in The Archies, criticized the harsh comparisons often drawn between star kids and their iconic parents. Speaking in an interview with Hindi Rush, Delnaaz said, “Why would you compare Khushi to Sridevi? Why can’t you just let her be? As a person, as an actor, as an individual. This is a stupid topic.”

Delnaaz emphasized the immense pressure that star kids face, saying, “I feel they are more under pressure. They can break down even before they attempt anything because there is so much pressure.” She revealed her personal admiration for Agastya Nanda, stating,

“After I met Agastya, and I shot for a few days, I came back from Mauritius and I called up Jaya ji. She was so overwhelmed, like I could feel it on the phone and she said, ‘I will definitely tell Shweta’. I said, ‘He is such a well brought up kid’. The kind of respect, the kind of conversation… the work and the dedication.”

Defending star kids further, Delnaaz addressed the long-standing comparisons made between Abhishek Bachchan and his father Amitabh Bachchan by stating,

“I have seen so much of Abhishek and I feel he is brilliant. So why is there any comparison? Because Mr Bachchan is such a huge mega star. If you compare anyone to him, they will look small in front of him.”

She also put nepotism into perspective, noting, “If I had a daughter who wanted to become an actor, I would also try and approach Karan Johar or any of the other filmmakers I have worked with to make introductions. That’s just natural.”

Delnaaz praised the talent and treatment of all the young actors in The Archies, adding, “They are all very talented children and everyone got the same treatment. There were many other kids as well and they were all very sweet.”

Well, it is worth mentioning here that Khushi Kapoor has once again been at the receiving end of comparison with her mother Sridevi after her photos from the sets of Mom 2 leaked on the internet.

