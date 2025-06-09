Sterling K Brown uses scooter at Emmys after leg injury

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Sterling K. Brown is a team player.

At the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, the Paradise leading man wore a cast around his left ankle and relied on a knee scooter as he and his costars supported their series, which was up for four awards. At one point Brown even scooted on stage with castmates Julianne Nicholson and James Marsden to present the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, which went to Jeff Hiller for his work on Somebody Somewhere.

Earlier in the week, Brown had revealed on social media that he’d suffered a leg injury. “Your boy just tore his Achilles tendon,” the This Is Us alum said in an Instagram video. “For the folks that know sports, they know that the recovery can take a little bit of time.”

Article continues after advertisement

He didn’t say exactly how he incurred the injury but indicated he’d been playing sports. “Doing something athletic, as I’m prone to do, and not even like super-dangerous or anything,” Brown said. “Just took a step, and it felt like somebody stomped on the back of my heel.”

The actor said he demanded to know who stepped on his foot and for them to apologize. Then he realized what had happened.

While doctors told Brown that he’d have to have surgery, it was important to him to delay the procedure.

“Gonna do it after the Emmys, so I can motivate myself and go and try to celebrate with my cast and the producers of Paradise,” said Brown, who is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, “because we got recognized, and it would be nice to be out there.”

For Brown, who noted that he often wears athleisure so he can be ready when a game breaks out, sitting still is no easy task.

He explained that he’d been in bed watching football, doing some reading, and “doing anything to keep my spirits up.”

Staying positive is important to him, he said, and he thanked fans in advance for the good vibes they were sending.

Going into this year’s Emmys, Brown had 12 nominations and three wins.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.