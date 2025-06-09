Sean Astin, who starred in ‘Lord of the Rings’ and ‘Rudy,’ is elected as SAG-AFTRA’s new president

[Source: AP]

The union that represents tens of thousands of actors and other entertainment and media professionals has elected Sean Astin as its new president.

On Friday, SAG-AFTRA elected Astin — an actor who appeared in “The Lord of the Rings,” “Stranger Things” and “Rudy” — to succeed Fran Drescher as its president. Astin is the son of the late Academy Award-winning actress Patty Duke and John Astin, who starred in the 1960s TV series “The Addams Family.”

Sean Astin defeated Chuck Slavin in a 79% to 21% vote. Michelle Hurd was elected secretary-treasurer.

Patty Duke, Sean Astin’s mother, served as the Screen Actors Guild’s president from 1985-1988.

According to its website, SAG-AFTRA brings together Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists. It represents approximately 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, program hosts, recording artists and others.

Under Drescher, the union has navigated a pair of strikes involving film and television actors and a separate one involving video game and interactive media performers.

