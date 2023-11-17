Rashmika Mandanna shares a glimpse of her dubbing session for Animal

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Rashmika Mandanna fans are eagerly waiting for the release of one of her most anticipated films Animal, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.

Moreover, the teaser and the songs of the film have already piqued the excitement of the audience to watch this fresh pairing together on screen.

The actress decided to pique their interest further of everyone by sharing another interesting update about the film.

She took to social media to inform that she has kicked started dubbing for the film and that too in all three languages which includes Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

Speaking of Rashmika’s character, the teaser and the songs gave a glimpse wherein she is seen playing the role of Ranbir’s wife. The couple is also expected to have two children in the film. Coming to the film, the action entertainer is said to feature Ranbir in a rather power packed role with the movie revolving around a complex relationship between a son and his father set against the backdrop of underworld. Bobby Deol will be essaying the key antagonist, along with Triptii Dimri, Siddharth Karnick, among others playing pivotal roles.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by T-Series, Animal is all set for its release on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. Further talking about Rashmika’s professional commitments, she recently announced her 24th film which is touted to be a Telugu thriller film. She also has D51, Rainbow, and the much-awaited Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule in the pipeline.