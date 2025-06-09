Mark Ruffalo rebukes Rogan on ICE raids

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Podcast host Joe Rogan has regained his good sense, according to Mark Ruffalo — but not soon enough.

“Dear @joerogan. It’s a little late now to pretend like project 2025 didn’t exist and wasn’t the play book all along,” The Avengers star, 57, wrote on Sunday regarding Rogan’s shifting stance on President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“You are either not that smart or not that dumb. It’s hard to tell at this point,” Ruffalo wrote in response to a video shared by the progressive news site The Tennessee Holler on Threads.

Article continues after advertisement

Entertainment Weekly has reached out to a rep for Rogan for comment.

The video featured a clip from the July 2 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, in which the former Fear Factor host discussed with guest Amjad Masad the recent wave of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids Trump ordered across the country, which have triggered broad controversy for the brutality of their execution, ICE agents and their affiliates’ use of masks and tendency toward deception, and targeting of children, immigrants with no criminal records, individuals in good legal standing, and even American citizens.

“There’s two things that are insane: One is the targeting of migrant workers. Not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers, just construction workers showing up at construction sites, raiding them. Gardeners, like, really?” Rogan said.

An outspoken progressive, Ruffalo frequently condemns the Trump administration’s raids, which began in June.

“When you have working class people going after the poor and other working class people, you know you are living in an oligarchy,” Ruffalo posted in a lengthy note to Instagram criticizing the effort on June 7, the day after ICE carried out its first sweeps throughout Los Angeles.

Rogan is a controversial political figure, who has been criticized from the left for pandering to conservatives and criticized from the right for being to amenable to liberal and progressive positions. He said in 2020 that he would vote for Democratic Socialist candidate Bernie Sanders in the California primary, but days before last November’s election, he threw his weight behind Trump.

Though Rogan has voiced skepticism and disapproval of Trump’s immigration policies since at least March, he’s also given air to xenophobic conspiracy theories, as when he suggested to Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania last November that amnesty policies are engineered by Democrats to allow in “people [that] will be moved to swing states and that that will essentially be used to essentially rig those states and turn them blue forever.”

Despite their differences, Rogan now joins Ruffalo and a growing number of celebrities who are calling on the Trump administration to halt the raids which have resulted in an estimated 56,000 individuals currently in detention.

In June, musician and producer Finneas revealed that he was tear-gassed while protesting ICE in Los Angeles. Grammy winner Bad Bunny slammed ICE agents conducting raids in his native Puerto Rico as “sons of bitches.”

“Many people are feeling persecuted,” Mexican star Diego Luna lamented on the June 23 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Far too many people live in fear. These people, they’re your neighbors, your friends. This is very unfair and let me tell you why: The multiple times that this country has had to rebuild itself, immigrants were always there to pick up the slack.”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.