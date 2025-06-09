Leonardo DiCaprio and Billy Zane have a Titanic reunion at the One Battle After Another premiere

[Source : Entertainment Weekly]

“Always great to see my pal and his fine craft,” Zane wrote on Instagram.

Hollywood Boulevard saw one Titanic star after another on Monday night.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Billy Zane reunited at the red carpet premiere of the former’s upcoming movie One Battle After Another at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, 28 years after they played rivals in James Cameron’s 1997 epic disaster-romance.

Article continues after advertisement

Zane commemorated the duo’s reunion on Instagram, praising his former costar’s talents as well as the vision of One Battle filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson.

“Back on the block,” the Phantom star wrote. “Always great to see my pal and his fine craft. @leonardodicaprio only gets better. Fantastic work by the entire cast under the always deft writing and direction of @paulthomasanderson.”

In Titanic, Zane portrayed Cal Hockley, the condescending steel magnate engaged to Kate Winslet’s Rose DeWitt Bukater.

He comes to blows with DiCaprio’s working-class orphan Jack Dawson as they vie for Rose’s affection on the doomed ocean liner.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.