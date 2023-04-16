Kapil Sharma to share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

A report on Pinkvilla claimed, “Kapil has an amazing role in The Crew, and the team is extremely excited to have him onboard.

In fact, his role will be a pleasant surprise for the audience.

He will start filming for it soon.” The actor-comedian is also expected to start filming his part of the movie soon at an international location which is not yet disclosed.

However, an official confirmation from The Crew is still awaited.

Earlier, Kriti Sanon had begun to shoot her part and so did Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh in a pivotal role.

The story of The Crew follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited & Anil Kapoor Productions, The Crew went on floors last month. Mark your calendars and brace yourself for one of the most highly anticipated comedies of the year!

Apart from this, Kapil Sharma had earlier done two comedy films, i.e., Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015 and Firangi in 2017. He was last seen in Zwigato which was helmed by Nandita Das.