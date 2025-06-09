Kaitlyn Bristowe says she is 'still suffering years later' from injuries sustained on Dancing With the Stars

[Source: Entertainment Weekly]

Bristowe won season 29 of the high-stakes reality competition series, but says victory came with a cost.

Kaitlyn Bristowe is a proud winner of Dancing With the Stars’ coveted mirrorball trophy. But it didn’t come easy.

The former Bachelor and Bachelorette alum — as well as co-host of the latter program recently stopped by Tori Spelling’s misSPELLING podcast, where she offered her fellow DWTS vet one word of retroactive advice: “I just would have said, don’t injure yourself. That was like my main focus was to stop getting injured all the time.”

Though Bristowe swept season 29 with pro partner Artem Chigvintsev, beating out celebrity contestants with competitive advantages like figure skater Johnny Weir and cheerleading coach Monica Aldama, she revealed that she’s “still suffering years later from cracked ribs and pulling a muscle that was under my ribs, and my tendonitis will flare up every time I wear heels now.”

