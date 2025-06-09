Jenna Bush Hager emotional over Texas floods.

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Texas native Jenna Bush Hager shared an emotional reaction on Today to the devastation that occurred over the weekend when flash floods pounded the central part of the state, leaving 95 people dead.

Twenty-seven of those who died had been at Camp Mystic, a private Christian summer camp for girls, either as young campers or as counselors, and it turned out that Hager was well acquainted with it.

“My mom was a counselor there, but also so many of my friends were raised at this camp,” Hager said of her mom, former first lady Laura Bush, Monday on Today.

“Texas camps are institutions … where many family members — generations [go],” she explained. “This camp was a 100 years old. So grandmothers, mothers, kids have all gone there. My mom was a drama counselor there. But many of my friends were there, had their kids there last week. And the stories that I heard over the last couple days were beautiful and heartbreaking.”

Her voice shook at times, as she appeared to be struggling not to cry.

Hager said she and husband Henry Hager send their own three children — Mila, 12; Poppy, 9; and 5-year-old Hal — to camp in the Lone Star State.

“Texas camps are really special, because you’re thinking about 90-degree weather, no air-conditioning,” she said. “My kids are at camp in Texas. And my husband said, ‘Why are we sending our kids to Texas to camp? It’s hot.’ And it’s because of the love that’s there.”

The host of the morning show’s Jenna & Friends noted that one of the casualties of the disaster, camp director Richard “Dick” Eastland, who died attempting to rescue campers, was beloved.

“That family, the Eastland family is Texas royalty,” Hager said. “They raised so many girls. And his son, who has passed as well, went to Texas where I went, University of Texas. But so many of my friends said he was their summer father. He looked out for his campers. He raised girls to be brave and loving and his legacy will live on.”

But Hager was confident that her former neighbors would support one another.

“Texas has a type of resilience where they’re generous people, where people want to reach out and help,” she said.

Hager, 43, is also the daughter of former President George W. Bush, who issued his own statement on the floods: “On this day of prayer, Laura and I are holding up our fellow Texans who are hurting,” Bush began. “We are heartbroken by the loss of life and the agony that so many are feeling. Those who have lost their precious children are facing a grief no parents should ever know. ”

The retired politician went on to thank first responders and volunteers helping those affected.

“We know our words cannot help,” Bush continued, “but we believe the prayers of so many Americans will.”

