Henry Cavill injured while training for Highlander, postponing production

Henry Cavill has been injured during pre-production of the new Highlander film, forcing the start of filming to be postponed, EW has learned.

The former Man of Steel and Witcher star was training for what promises to be another stunt-filled title, which will likely pick back up for production in early 2026.

The extent of his injuries is not known. Deadline was the first to report the news.

Cavill’s film is a new version of the 1986 action-fantasy about an immortal Scottish swordsman’s battle against another immortal warrior that starred Christopher Lambert and Sean Connery.

The epic tale, which took place across past and present-day storylines, was told through several movies and a TV series that aired for six seasons in the ’90s.

