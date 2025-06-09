Chris Brown appears in London court over alleged 'bottle attack'

[Source: Sky News]

The RnB singer has previously pleaded not guilty to charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm over an alleged attack at a private members’ club.

US singer Chris Brown has appeared in court for a short hearing ahead of a trial over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub.

The 36-year-old spoke only to confirm his name as he attended London’s Southwark Crown Court for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge Tony Baumgartner.

Brown has previously pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm over what prosecutors ‍say was an “unprovoked attack” on a former friend, Abraham Diaw, at the Tape private members’ club in Mayfair in February 2023.

He has also denied having an offensive weapon – a bottle – in a public place, as well as a charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, at the venue’s Dirty Martini club night.

In court on Wednesday, the RnB singer wore a white jacket over a black shirt and smart grey trousers, and was accompanied by security guards as he entered the building.

In the dock, he shook hands with his co-defendant, vocal coach Omololu Akinlolu, 39, who has also ​denied a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Lawyers in the case updated the judge on preparations for the trial during the eight-minute hearing, before bail conditions were reconfirmed.

Brown, a two-time ⁠Grammy winner known for hits ‌such as Run It and With You, ‍was granted bail last year after paying a £5m security fee to the court as part of the agreement, which also allowed him to continue with a scheduled tour as he surrendered his passport on arrival in each country.

Around a dozen supporters sat in the public gallery behind the pair during Wednesday’s hearing, and the singer waved to them as he left.

Brown was arrested at Manchester’s Lowry Hotel in the early hours of 15 May last year by detectives from the Metropolitan Police.

Both defendants are due to appear in court for a further pre-trial hearing in April, ahead of a trial scheduled for October.

