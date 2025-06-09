Charlie Kirk, TV personality and right-wing activist, dies at 31 after being shot at Utah Valley University

[Source : Entertainment Weekly]

President Donald Trump announced the conservative pundit and founder of Turning Point USA is dead.

Charlie Kirk, the Turning Point USA founder, conservative activist and media personality known for his viral “Prove Me Wrong” series, has died after being shot during an event at Utah Valley University. He was 31.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us.”

Article continues after advertisement

Turning Point spokesperson Andrew Kolvet confirmed that Kirk was fatally shot in a statement to The New York Times.

Kirk was manning his viral booth on the first stop of his American Comeback tour in Orem, Utah, when shots were fired.

In video posts circulating social media, the right-wing pundit can be seen getting struck in the neck while speaking at the campus event. Attendees have also shared video footage of students on campus running away from the sound of gunshots.

The Utah Valley University Police Department confirmed the shooting to Entertainment Weekly, adding, “Shots fired on campus, we have asked everyone to shelter in place.”

Kirk was struck about 20 minutes after he began speaking on campus, university spokesperson Ellen Treanor told the Times.

The suspect fired at Kirk from the Losee Center, a building about 200 yards away, Treanor said, indicating that the university did not believe the suspect was a student.

Though Treanor’s initial statement noted that the suspect had been taken into custody, per PEOPLE, a subsequent update from the university stated:

“The suspect is not in custody. Police are still investigating. Campus is closed for the rest of the day.”

