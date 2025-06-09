Angry fans throw chairs and bottles at Messi event in India

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Angry fans attending Lionel Messi’s tour of India ripped up seats and threw items towards the pitch after his appearance at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium.

Thousands of adoring supporters had paid up to 12,000 rupees (£100; $133) to catch a glimpse of the football star, but were left disappointed when he emerged to walk around the pitch and was obscured by a large group of officials and celebrities.

When the Argentina and Inter Miami forward was whisked away early by security after around 20 minutes, elements of the crowd turned hostile.

West Bengal’s chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, said she was “deeply disturbed and shocked” by the events.

Announcing an enquiry, Banerjee apologised to Messi and “sports lovers” for the incident at the stadium.

“The [enquiry] committee will conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident, fix responsibility, and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future,” the chief minister said on X.

A spokesperson for Messi said that he fulfilled the time commitment that had been agreed in advance. In terms of the organisation of the event itself, he referred the BBC to the apology issued by Banerjee on social media.

A police official told reporters that the event’s “chief organiser” had been arrested, without giving any further details, AFP reports.

Authorities will look into how organisers could refund money to those who bought tickets, the official added.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) said it was not involved in the “private event”.

Messi is in India for his ‘GOAT [greatest of all time] tour’, a series of promotional events in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi.

His tour began with the unveiling of a 70ft (21m) statue of himself in Kolkata, which had been assembled over the course of 27 days by a 45-strong crew. Messi appeared virtually due to security concerns.

Thousands of fans travelled to the city’s stadium for a chance to see the footballer in person.

They were chanting, buying jerseys and wearing “I love Messi” headbands.

Messi initially walked out at the stadium waving to fans, but after his appearance was abruptly ended on Saturday, some frustrated fans stormed the pitch and vandalised banners and tents, as others hurled plastic chairs and water bottles.

The 2022 World Cup winner – considered one of football’s greatest ever players – had been expected to play a short exhibition game at the stadium, the AFP news agency reports.

