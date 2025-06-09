Akon’s wife files for divorce days before 29th wedding anniversary

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Grammy-nominated singer Akon, best known for hits such as ‘Locked Up’ and ‘Lonely,’ is facing a major shift in his personal life. His wife, Tomeka Thiam, has filed for divorce from the artist just four days before what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary.

The divorce petition, filed on September 11, 2025, cites irreconcilable differences. Tomeka is seeking joint legal custody of their 17-year-old daughter, Journey, while asking for physical custody herself. She also requests spousal support and has asked that Akon not receive any spousal support in return.

Akon, born Aliaune Thiam, and Tomeka were married in 1996, joining their lives in a relationship that has spanned nearly three decades. The marriage has, over the years, been set against the backdrop of Akon’s public persona as a family man: he has previously revealed that he is the father of nine children, and that he practices polygamy, which he says is part of his culture.

Speaking about his family, in a 2022 interview on The Zeze Mills Show, Akon stated, “(Polygamy is) part of our culture. Absolutely,” and added, “For me, it looks normal, because it’s culture for us. We didn’t go outside of our African culture when we got to the Western world.”

He further explained his role as a father, “My job ain’t to be doing all that extra stuff and these holidays and recitals. While I’m taking care of my responsibility to make sure the family has a roof over their head and food, if I have the time to do that and show love, yes, I will do that.”

As of now, neither Akon nor his representatives have released an official statement regarding the divorce. The filings trigger a legal and emotional separation after nearly 29 years of marriage, with the divorce set to usher in a new chapter for both parties.

