Recent mission to Australia a success

Investment Fiji under its new mandate as a promotion and trading agency, continues to explore international markets with a recent successful mission to Australia.

Chief Executive Kamal Chetty says they now have plans for missions to New Zealand and the United States which will allow local businesses to market their products and potentially secure new trade partners.

Chetty says the engagements after the COVID pandemic have augured well for Investment Fiji as many international businesses are now expanding their wings in Fiji.

“The last few months we’ve had six already setting up in the country and I have six more. The interest has been huge in this sector. There’s a large one that will be launched very soon. It amazes me that I get calls every day about people who want to shift some of their operations.”

Chetty says there has also been growing interest from the Fijian diaspora overseas who are keen to invest in their home country.

“We call it a Fijian diaspora strategy and we know about where certain diaspora is and that we can tap into it. So we are also in touch with the different business councils. Definitely, Fijians that have gone overseas and are keen to invest in the country.”

Investment Fiji continues to stress the importance of growing our export market and producing marketable products that will help drive our economic recovery.