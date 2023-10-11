Medicinal cannabis will be scientifically cultivated: Ali

[Source: PIP]

Fiji intends to be a global player in medicinal cannabis and make it a thriving and beneficial industry that caters to export markets.

Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali, speaking during the consultation yesterday, says there’s a style difference between medicinal and recreational cannabis.

Ali says illegal cannabis is grown widely in Fiji, whereas medicinal cannabis will be scientifically cultivated in a very controlled environment.

“It will be a closed-loop type of industry where the end product will be for the export market only; it will not be for domestic consumption; it won’t be for storage; etc. It will be for export purposes in our export markets, such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and other markets in Europe.”



Permanent Secretary for Trade Shaheen Ali

Ali says the conditions that the medicinal cannabis Task Force is currently trying to establish are to have a very confined indoor cultivation, extraction, and manufacturing facility in Fiji.

He adds that the Task Force is looking into what sort of obligations are placed on the investors.

Ali adds that medicinal cannabis will be highly regulated, and there will be some licensing requirements, a license fee, and taxes that will be required as well.