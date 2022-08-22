Local exporter establishes new deals in Australia

[Photo: Supplied]

The Australia Trade Mission hosted by Investment Fiji last month has brought successful opportunities for one local company.

Green Gold Kava Fiji, has inked a new deal with Australian importers after securing valuable business for its locally grown products.

Managing Director Praveen Narayan says the new distributors, based in Melbourne, expressed interest in purchasing their products during the week-long trade tour in Australia last month.

Article continues after advertisement

Narayan says the mission created a perfect platform for constructive meetings with key buyers.

Narayan says the initiative by Investment Fiji to include small and micro-business owners on a trade mission speaks volumes of their commitment to grow local businesses.

Green Gold Kava is now preparing for the Fine Food Australia trade event that will be held next month.

This is the biggest food event in the Pacific region, with a vast opportunity to connect with the global audience and potential buyers.

While congratulating the company on its recent achievement in expanding to the Australian market, Investment Fiji Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty mentioned it is a significant step forward for the company to establish itself in a new market.