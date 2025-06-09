FCCC pushes to restore on-spot penalties

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is pushing to restore its on-spot penalty powers as part of sweeping reforms to strengthen Fiji’s competition and consumer protection laws.

Chief Executive Officer Senikavika Jiuta says the move is crucial to giving FCCC back its enforcement teeth and ensuring fairer treatment for both consumers and businesses.

“Consumers want immediate deterrence. The on-spot penalty is one of the strongest ways to ensure compliance and accountability in the marketplace.”

The on-spot penalty system previously allowed FCCC officers to take immediate action against traders who breached price controls or engaged in unfair practices. However, the powers were suspended due to limitations in the old legislation, which set a blanket maximum fine of $2,000—regardless of a business’s size or turnover.

“So we’re hoping that the on-spot penalty can be finalized with the relevant ministry and that will also align with us trying to finalize our bill as well.”

Jiuta confirmed that the Commission has been advocating for the return of on-spot penalties for the past three years, citing growing public frustration with delayed enforcement amid rising costs of living.

She says people’s pockets are being affected every day, and they expect the Commission to act quickly when traders overcharge or breach regulations.

She adds that these reforms will help the Commission do just that.

Jiuta also emphasized the need for policy consistency, noting that differing definitions of “small,” “micro,” or “medium” enterprises across various government agencies have slowed the process.

She says for maritime areas, Jiuta clarified that food price controls already include a transport margin, ensuring fair pricing for island communities despite additional freight costs.

The proposed reforms, once finalized, are expected to mark one of the most significant overhauls of Fiji’s consumer protection framework in recent years, giving the FCCC the authority and agility to act swiftly against unfair trade practices.

