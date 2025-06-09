Bangladesh workers to fill sugar labour gap

[File Photo]

Fiji is implementing a new recruitment model to address severe labour shortages in the sugar industry.

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh says the programme will bring in workers from Bangladesh to ensure cane farming and mill operations continue without disruption.

He adds that local labour cannot meet demand due to seasonal work abroad, internal migration, and the physically demanding nature of farm jobs.

Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh.

Singh says the Government-to-Government model is being drafted and will be presented to Cabinet.

“The Government of Bangladesh has expressed a strong, genuine willingness to support with a structured supply of labour, particularly for agriculture and the sugar industry. Their readiness, professionalism and organised deployment system were clearly evident during our engagements.”

Singh states the initiative is structured, compliant with laws, and contingent on farmer approval, aiming to secure the future of cane farming and milling operations.

