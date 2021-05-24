Zelensky hails Germany's weapons U-turn

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed Germany’s decision to send weapons to Ukraine to help fight the Russian invasion.

As BBC reported, the move represents a major U-turn from Berlin on its longstanding policy of not sending lethal aid to conflict zones.

Tweeting in English, Zelensky wrote: “Germany has just announced the provision of anti-tank grenade launchers and stinger missiles to Ukraine. Anti-war coalition in action!”

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has told the BBC his country will fully support all EU sanctions against Russia.

Orban was previously considered Putin’s strongest ally in the EU.

On a visit to Hungary’s eastern border with Ukraine, where a steady stream of refugees are crossing, Orban says all European countries, including Hungary, condemned Russia.

He says this is not the time to be clever, this is time to be united. It’s a war and they have to get the situation back to prior to the war and restore the peace.

Currently, in Ukraine, night has fallen and in the capital, Kyiv, a city-wide curfew has come into effect and will last until Monday morning as the city braces for a fresh Russian assault.

Elsewhere, authorities in Ukraine’s second city, Kharkiv, say troops have fought off a Russian attack. A residential area in the town of Okhtyrka has come under heavy shelling.

The leader of Russia’s Chechnya region says he has deployed his fighters to Ukraine to join battle with Russian troops.

More than 120,000 people are estimated to have fled Ukraine to countries further west since the invasion.