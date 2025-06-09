US proposes UN talks on Gaza mandate Thursday

Source: Reuters

The United Nations Security Council on Thursday will start negotiations on a U.S.-drafted resolution to endorse President Donald Trump’s Gazapeace plan, said a senior U.S. government official, and authorize a two-year mandate for a transitional governance body and international stabilization force.

The U.S. formally circulated the draft resolution to the 15 council members late on Wednesday and has said it has regional support from Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates for the text.

