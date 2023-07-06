Three dead in Russian rocket strike on Lviv, says mayor

[Source: Reuters]

A Russian rocket has hit an apartment building in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, killing at least three people, the local mayor has said.

Andriy Sadovyi said another eight people were injured, including one seriously. There are fears that more people may be trapped under the rubble.

Regional head Maksym Kozytskyi said a “critical infrastructure facility” was struck in the city. He gave no details.

Russia’s military has not commented on the reported attack.

Mr Sadovyi posted a video showing broken windows of the struck building, which appeared to have four floors. Damaged cars and debris were also seen in the footage.

“Many apartments are damaged – more than 50,” the mayor said in a short video message.

He added that about 50 cars were also destroyed.

Mr Sadovyi said two people had been pulled from the rubble a short while ago – but rescue teams were continuing their search.

Meanwhile, Mr Kozytskyi said that Russia’s “main goal is the destruction of the Ukrainian people”.

“But we will win,” he added.