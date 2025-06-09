Powerful 6.3 quake kills at least 20 in Afghanistan, hundreds injured

[Source: Reuters]

A powerful 6.3 magnitude earthquake struck near the northern Afghan city of Mazar-e Sharif early on Monday, killing at least 20 people, injuring hundreds and damaging the city’s historic Blue Mosque, authorities said, with the death toll likely to rise.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 28 km (17.4 miles) near Mazar-e Sharif, a city of around 523,000 people famous for its shrines and historic sites.

Mohammad Rahim, a survivor in Tashqurghan district close to the quake’s epicentre, said the earth shook violently for around 15 seconds.

“When we finally got outside, there was so much dust in the air that we couldn’t see anything,” he told Reuters while standing in front of a collapsed building.”

His mother and brother, who were both trapped in the rubble, were eventually freed by rescue workers and other locals, he said.

Footage released by the Afghan Ministry of Defence showed military rescue teams digging through rubble and pulling the body of a young girl from the dirt. Reuters was not able to independently verify the location and date of the images.

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan said in a post on social media platform X it was on the ground supporting rescue efforts.

“We stand with the affected communities and will provide necessary support,” the post said.

India, which has been seeking to reset relations with the Taliban after severing diplomatic ties following their 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, also pledged support.

