Nine killed as UPS cargo plane crashes in Louisville

Source: Reuters

At least nine people were killed when a UPS cargo plane crashed while taking off from an airport in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday evening, the state’s governor said.

Earlier, Andy Beshear said the plane’s three crew members were likely to be among the dead after the freight plane exploded as it departed Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport at around 17:15 local time (22:15 GMT).

At least 11 other people were injured when the plane crashed, sending thick plumes of black smoke into the sky.

Officials warned that people suffered “very significant” injuries in the incident and the death toll could rise.

