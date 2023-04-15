Macron cleared to raise French retirement age, protesters vow to fight on

Protesters gather in front of the Paris City Hall after the Constitutional Council (Conseil Constitutionnel) approved most of the French government's pension reform, in Paris, France [Source: Reuters]

French President Emmanuel Macron’s flagship pension reform will enter into force swiftly, officials said after it received the Constitutional Council’s approval despite months of street protests and strikes.

The legislation, which pushes up the age at which one can draw a pension to 64 from 62, remains deeply unpopular, and spontaneous protests broke out when the Constitutional Council’s decision was announced.

Protesters gathered outside Paris City Hall holding banners reading “climate of anger” and “no end to the strikes until the reform is withdrawn”, in a sign the Council’s verdict was unlikely to end widespread anger with Macron and his reform.

Some burnt trash bins as they marched through Paris, singing a chant popular with anti-Macron protesters: “We are here, we are here, even if Macron does not want it, we are here.”

Opinion polls show a vast majority reject the policy changes, as well as the fact that the government pushed the bill through parliament without a final vote it might have lost.

“All the labour unions are calling on the President of the Republic to show some wisdom, listen and understand what is happening in the country and not to promulgate this law,” the leader of the CGT union Sophie Binet said.

In a joint statement, unions said this was “the only way to soothe the anger in the country.”

But officials shrugged off the request, saying the text would be turned into law in the coming days.

Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt said it should enter into force on Sept. 1 as initially planned.