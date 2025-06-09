Lithuania airport shuts for a second time over balloons

[Source: Reuters]

Lithuania’s Vilnius airport suspended flights for a second time due to suspected balloons in its airspace, the operator said in a statement, the latest in a string of such incidents in recent months.

Lithuania says balloons are sent by smugglers transporting cigarettes from Belarus, but also blames Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, for not stopping what it calls a form of “hybrid attack”.

Lukashenko has accused the West of fighting a hybrid war against Belarus and Russia.

The Vilnius airport, located some 30 kilometres (19 miles) from Belarus, has been closed more than 10 times since early October as a result of similar incidents.

