Israeli air strike kills four in Lebanon, straining fragile ceasefire

[Source: Aljazeera]

Israel has carried out regular attacks on southern Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreed with Hezbollah last November.

An Israeli air strike has killed at least four people in southern Lebanon, according to the country’s Ministry of Public Health, in an attack that put more pressure on a nearly yearlong truce with Hezbollah.

In a statement on Saturday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said the Israeli attack in the town of Kfarsir in the Nabatieh district also wounded three.

Article continues after advertisement

The state-run Lebanon News Agency reported that the strike, which involved a “guided missile”, targeted a car at about 2:15pm (16:15 GMT).

The attack came a day after Lebanese President Joseph Aoun accused Israel of escalating strikes in response to his offer to negotiate a more lasting end to the cross-border attacks.

The conflict began in 2023 when Hezbollah began launching attacks on Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, in the wake of the Hamas-led October 7 attacks on southern Israel. After more than a year of fighting, the two sides agreed to a ceasefire in November 2024.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.