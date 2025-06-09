VITA constitution changes to support indigenous tourism growth

[Photo: Supplied]

Indigenous resource owners can expect greater support in accessing tourism opportunities and creating economic benefits from their resources.

This follows moves by the Viti Indigenous Tourism Alliance, a charitable organization representing Indigenous resource owners to amend its constitution to better reflect the Vanua system and its growing role in the tourism sector.

VITA President Sitiveni Nawaqa says the current constitution was created as a standard framework when the organization was established in 2023.

The alliance says the proposed changes are based on three years of engagement with resource owners across Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

VITA Executive Salote Malani further notes that the amendment will allow the organization to better align its structure with the needs of the Vanua.

“The Vanua structure is being integrated in a way that it still safeguards what’s dear to us. But how do we take that and integrate it into the economic economy of Fiji?”

The alliance says the changes are aimed at protecting cultural values while creating pathways for greater economic participation.

The president highlights that the next priority after the amendment is establishing a sustainable funding model for the organization.

He says the alliance wants to reduce reliance on external support by creating its own funding mechanism.