Lomani embraces leadership role

[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

Leading the McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women into a home Super Rugby Women’s semi-final is a moment captain Kolora Lomani holds close to her heart.

The playmaker admits captaining the side has come with its challenges but says the support of fellow leaders within the squad has helped her navigate the responsibility.

“I think it’s very special to me, having that captaincy as well. It’s been a very tough job leading this bunch of girls, but I’m grateful to have Bitila, Kara and Fisher on the side as well to support me.”

Lomani says she is humbled by the opportunity to guide the Drua Women into Saturday’s crucial clash against the Queensland Reds at Churchill Park.

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“I’d like to give back the honour and the glory to the man above for being able to give me this talent to lead the girls on Saturday as well.”

The Drua Women will be chasing a place in the Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final when they host the Reds in Lautoka.

The match kicks off at 1pm, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.