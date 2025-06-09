$20 Million set for traffic relief

[Photo: File]

The government has announced a series of bypass and road expansion projects aimed at tackling Fiji’s longstanding traffic congestion.

In the 2026–27 national budget, $20 million has been allocated to ease gridlock along major corridors.

This includes planned works along the Koronivia Bypass, the widening of the Ratu Dovi Road, upgrading of the Fletcher Road, expanding of the Princess Road, improving the Queens Highway, and bridge works at Tamavua-i-Wai and Lami.

Speaking in Parliament, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu says the government should make resolving the traffic issue a national priority.

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“The time it takes to get to Suva from Nausori to be able to get to work or to school on time is getting longer by the day. I’m aware sir that commuters living in the Nakasi area have to leave home as early as 5.30am to beat the morning rush.”

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister for Transport and Public Works Naisa Tuinaceva says a special task force has already delivered some relief.

“Today, government, through a special task force comprising of LTA, FRA, police, and the Ministry of Transport, has reduced travelling time from 30 minutes to 1 hour along the Ratu Mara Kings Road, and 20 to 40 minutes along the Princess Road. The choke point and bottleneck problem causing severe back surges along Princess Road, Khalsa Road, Deneva Road, and Cunningham Road has been reduced significantly. In the afternoon, due to staggered school and work knock-off hours, the travelling time ranges from 20 minutes to 1 hour.”

Tuinaceva adds that the Ministry will continue to monitor congestion levels and is prepared to employ other counter-congestion strategies when needed.

Records show that current travel times for those living outside of the Suva CBD vary from 1 to 2 hours and the announced projects are expected to ease traffic and reduce fuel consumption for vehicles.