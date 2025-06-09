HIV Money under scrutiny

[Photo: File]

The HIV Unit funding structure has come under scrutiny, with questions over whether it should have greater control as a separate cost centre.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu says the current setup allows the unit to access key Ministry support while carrying out its work.

The issue was raised during the debate on the 2026–2027 Appropriation Bill 2026, after the Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu questioned why the HIV Unit’s funding was being managed under general administration.

The Opposition Leader told Parliament that HIV officials had raised concerns that funding allocated to them had previously been redeployed by headquarters without their involvement.

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He asked whether the Ministry planned to separate the HIV Unit into its own cost centre so it could have greater control over its resources.

Dr Lalabalavu said that was something that could be considered in the future but defended the current arrangement.

“It’s currently a stand-alone unit that is totally taken off from family health.”

Dr Lalabalavu said being located at headquarters gives the unit access to key support services, including finance, legal assistance and procurement support.

“They are situated within headquarters close to my office so that they can function much better in terms of the work that they do.”

Dr Lalabalavu confirmed the HIV Unit has a total allocation of $12 million.

The debate continues in Parliament.