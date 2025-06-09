TNG appeals decision to reject Vuda project

[Photo: File]

The Next Generation Holdings (Fiji) Pte Limited is challenging the Director of Environment’s decision to reject its Environmental Impact Assessment Report for the proposed Energy-from-Waste Plant and Private Port Facility at Vuda Point.

The appeals matter was called before the Environmental Tribunal today.

According to the Notice of Appeal, the Director of Environment rejected the EIA report on 4 June 2026 following a review conducted under Section 30 of the Act.

The company argues that it is entitled to appeal the decision which allows any person who disagrees with the Director’s decision to file an appeal with the Environmental Tribunal within 21 working days.

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The Next Generation Holdings is seeking to have the decision set aside, arguing that the rejection of the EIA report was legally flawed.

The appeal is based on seven grounds.

The matter will be called again on 13 August.