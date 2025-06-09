Results burden falls on Seruvakula

[Source: File]

Accountability for the Flying Fijians’ Nations Championship campaign is something head coach Senirusi Seruvakula fully accepts as Fiji prepares for its final Test against Scotland this weekend.

Leading the national side for the first time at this level, Seruvakula acknowledged the challenges of taking on established Tier One nations after a short preparation period and limited time together as a squad.

The coach noted that while players and support staff all have specific responsibilities within the team, the ultimate responsibility rests with the man at the helm.

“At the end of the day, the head coach will get hanged for the result. And that’s rugby. And I expect that.”

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Seruvakula said Fiji entered a demanding competition against Six Nations opposition that had already spent considerable time together in camp and in competition.

“People have to understand that we came in, this was our second week together, and we are playing Tier One teams. They’ve been together and they’ve been having games before we arrived.”

Despite the challenges, Seruvakula insists the Flying Fijians must continue to improve and focus on delivering a strong performance against Scotland in their final outing.

Fiji will take on Scotland at 1.10am this Sunday, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports via the Walesi set-top box.