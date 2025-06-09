FICAC closes complaint against Acting DPP, Deputy DPP and CJ

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has closed a complaint involving Acting Director of Public Prosecutions Nancy Tikoisuva, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions John Rabuku and Chief Justice Salesi Temo after determining there was insufficient evidence to launch a formal corruption investigation.

In a statement, FICAC said it had completed a preliminary assessment of the complaint to determine whether the material submitted disclosed a sufficient basis to commence an investigation within its statutory mandate.

As part of the assessment, the Commission confirmed that a signed written legal opinion by King’s Counsel Ian Lloyd exists at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. However, FICAC said its verification was limited to confirming the existence of the legal opinion and that it could not disclose or comment on its contents.

“Having considered the material presently available, the Commission has concluded that it does not disclose a sufficient evidential basis to commence a formal corruption investigation against any of the persons named above”

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FICAC said the complaint file had been closed, describing the decision as a threshold assessment confined to its criminal corruption mandate.

The Commission emphasised that its decision should not be interpreted as a finding on the complainant’s broader allegations, motive or visa status, nor should it be understood as determining any matter outside FICAC’s statutory jurisdiction.

FICAC said it would make no further comment on the complaint or the legal opinion.