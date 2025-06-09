Israel and Hezbollah agree ceasefire, US says, as more Lebanon strikes reported

[Source: BBC]

Israel and Hezbollah have agreed a ceasefire, a US official says, following intense Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon that killed 47 people.

The latest agreement followed concerns that continued clashes, which also saw Hezbollah kill four Israeli soldiers in Lebanon, would undermine the deal to end the war between the US and Iran.

The Israeli military confirmed that a ceasefire was in effect, but later a spokesman said its forces would “continue to remove immediate threats”.

The memorandum of understanding declared a ceasefire in Lebanon as well as between the US and Iran. But that has not been the reality on the ground, which has led Tehran to accuse Trump of failing to rein in Israel.