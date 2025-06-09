France's Macron to name new PM in next 48 hours

[Source: Reuters]

French President Emmanuel Macron will name a new prime minister in the next 48 hours, the Elysee palace said in a statement.

Macron thanked outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu for his work over the past 48 hours and acknowledged his conclusions that a majority of lawmakers oppose dissolving parliament, that a platform for stability exists, and that a path to adopt a budget by December-end is possible, the French presidency added.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.