Wasasala calls out to youngsters to participate at this year’s McDonalds League

Extra Bula FC players Setareki Hughes, Gabrieli Matanisiga, Delon Shankar, Ivan Kumar, Josaia Sela and Asivorosi Rabo will feature in the opening round of the McDonald’s League this Saturday at the Fiji FA Academy in Suva.

The competition will bring together young footballers from the southern division in the Under-10, Under-12 and Under-14 grades, providing a strong platform for grassroots development.

The inclusion of the Bula FC players is expected to add excitement to the opening round while also inspiring young participants.

Bula FC defender Wasasala is calling on parents to bring their children along to take part and enjoy the game.

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“To all the parents and guardians, please come down to our Fiji Football academies and get your children involved in a day filled with football activities. You never know your child may be the next star for our country and this program will allow to find these youngsters who may one day represent Fiji.”

He adds that these types of events provide valuable opportunities for coaches and national selectors to identify talent at the grassroots level from an early age, and help develop future representatives of the country.