Volleyball veteran calls it a day

Volleyball veteran, Marica Togayali

After 15 years of representing Fiji in indoor and beach volleyball, Marica Togayali has decided to call it a day.

Togayali helped the national women’s side win the bronze medal at the 2023 Pacific Games and says the time is right to step aside and allow the next crop of players to take the court.

“I believe the young ones are here represent now, it’s a good opportunity for them. We have a good pack of young players here and back at home so it should be a transition of new players coming in and old ones marching out in style.”

The Naduri, Macuata lass says she will continue to offer her services as a coach and mentor to players looking to take the sport seriously.

Togayali made her representative debut in 2008 and has represented the country in three Pacific Games, two World Cup qualifiers, an Olympic Games qualifier for beach volleyball, two Pacific Mini Games and an Oceania Games competition.