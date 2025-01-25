Ubuntu reigns supreme at Epic 7s

[Source: Supplied]

SR Ubuntu clinched a dominant 24-5 victory over Ratu Filise in the Epic 7s tournament final at Ratu Cakobau Park this afternoon.

Ubuntu showcased their intent from the start, delivering a clinical first-half performance that saw them surge to a commanding 17-0 lead by halftime.

Their swift ball movement and resolute defense left Ratu Filise struggling to find their rhythm.

Ratu Filise managed to score a consolation try in the second half, but Ubuntu maintained their composure, adding another try and a penalty to solidify their lead and seal the win.

Ubuntu captain Sefanaia Vuli acknowledged divine guidance and credited the unwavering support of tournament officials for their success.

He highlights the officials’ efforts in motivating the players, helping them achieve their goal of winning the tournament.