Tove, Naihamu double in Drua win against Brumbies

Josivini Naihamu and Repeka Tove poses together after their victory over the Brumbies in Ba tthis afternoon.

The McDonalds Fijian Drua Women produced another impressive display to defeat the ACT Brumbies 42-25 in a thrilling round three Super W encounter at 4R Govind Park in Ba.

It was an entertaining contest from the opening whistle, with both sides matching each other’s intensity in a high-scoring first half.

The Brumbies, who came into the match following a loss to the NSW Waratahs last week, showed plenty of attacking intent, led by Wallaroos star Ash Bishop.

Bishop crossed for two early tries before completing her hat-trick right on the stroke of half-time, helping the visitors head into the break level at 20-20.

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The Drua kept pace through tries to Josivini Naihamu, Sulita Waisega and Merewairita Neivosa as both teams traded blows in a fast-paced opening 40 minutes.

The hosts took control after the restart, with Salaseini Railumu getting the Drua on the board in the second half before Karalaini Naisewa extended their advantage to 30-20.

The Brumbies responded with another try to remain in contention, but Repeka Tove delivered a crucial blow when she crossed for her second try of the match to push the Drua out to a 35-25 lead.

With the game winding down, Naihamu grabbed her second try of the afternoon after the final hooter to put the icing on the cake, sealing a convincing 42-25 victory for the Drua.

Bonnie Brewer also added her name to the scoresheet for the visitors, but the Drua ultimately held firm to secure an important victory.

The win showcased the Drua Women’s resilience and attacking flair as they continued their Super W campaign with another valuable result.

The Drua meet Reds next Saturday in their last match before the playoffs.

They will meet Reds at 4.05pm and you can catch the LIVE action on FBC.