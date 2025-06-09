Timely boost for police ahead of Sukuna Bowl

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has received a timely boost ahead of the 2025 Vodafone Ratu Sukuna Bowl Games, with a $15,000 sponsorship from a multinational petroleum company, TotalEnergies.

Acting Commissioner of Police Aporosa Lutunauga accepted the sponsorship during a handover ceremony at the company’s headquarters in Suva.

He acknowledges TotalEnergies for its continued support over the years, noting that the partnership plays an important role in the successful organization of major national events.

The sponsorship will assist the Police Force in its preparations for the upcoming tournament, which involves significant logistical planning, especially with three sporting events scheduled to take place in Labasa.

The 2025 Sukuna Bowl Games will be held in Suva from November 17th to 19th, before moving to Labasa on November 20th and 21st, where soccer, women’s rugby, and the main men’s rugby match will be contested.

