Three teams confirmed for IDC semifinals

Three teams have now booked their places in the FMF Inter District Championship semifinals.

RC Manubhai Ba is the latest team to qualify following their 3-1 over Partlink Automotive/Star Pools/Manasa Export/Equipment Express Nadroga.

Ba and Rewa are the confirmed teams from group B and they’ll meet tomorrow to decide who will be the pool winner.

Article continues after advertisement

Labasa is the lone team from group A that’s qualified, leaving Suva, Nadi and Lautoka battling for the second spot.

Nadroga’s Malakai Lavecake silenced the thousands of Ba crowd when his shot inside the box beat goalkeeper Alzaar Alam in the first quarter of the match.

With the backing of the home crowd, Ba regrouped and equalized through their captain Penisoni Tirau who calmly beat three defenders to score.

Vilitati Kautoga brought the fans to their feet midway in the second spell when he ran to a well placed ball by Etonia Dogalau before firing home the ball passed Nadroga goalkeeper Jione Naitau.

It was similar to Kautoga’s goal against Vantex Solutions Navua last night.

Kautoga then put the result beyond reach with his second when he combined with Nabil Begg.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.