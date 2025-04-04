Vanuatu Tennis raises training standards

[Source: Oceania Tennis/Facebook]

Vanuatu is one of the 15 countries competing in the 34th Pacific Oceania Junior Championships.

Vanuatu’s National Head Tennis Coach, Cyril Jacobe says the Vanuatu Tennis Federation has made some big changes in the last three or four months.

The International Tennis Federation has been a big help, supporting the Vanuatu Federation set new standards for all the Pacific federations.

Cyril Jacobe says they are now trying to meet Pacific standards, which means improving how they prepare.

“So in the last six weeks, we’ve started this strength and conditioning program. We’ve started talking to the kids more about health and nutrition. We started talking about recovery because as we know, prepping is not just training, but it’s also recovering and making sure that our players don’t get injured.”

They’re even checking up on how the players are doing in school and making sure they’re happy, so they can play their best.

He believes the Vanuatu Tennis Federation has done a good job getting the team ready.

The tournament started on Wednesday and will conclude on April 11th.

