Swiatek glad to 'survive' clay swing after rollercoaster finale

Holder Iga Swiatek endured an up-and-down final at Roland Garros to claim her third French Open title in four years and said she was happy to survive a testing claycourt swing as the emotions reached their peak at the finish line.

The 22-year-old Swiatek crouched down on the clay and shed tears at the end of a fierce battle with unseeded Czech Karolina Muchova in which she dropped her first set in two weeks in Paris before sealing a 6-2 5-7 6-4 victory.

The world number one said she was left almost surprised that she closed out the victory as Muchova – who beat second seed Aryna Sabalenka with a late fightback in the semi-finals – double-faulted on match point to bow out.

Article continues after advertisement

Swiatek said she had no regrets about dropping the second set after going 3-0 up.