Tennis

Murray given Australian Open wildcard

| @BBCWorld
December 24, 2021 3:29 pm
Andy Murray [Source: BBC]

Andy Murray has been given a wildcard for the main draw of the Australian Open in January.

The 34-year-old Briton missed the 2021 tournament after he was not allowed to travel to Melbourne following a positive test for coronavirus.

The five-time Australian Open runner-up last played at the event in 2019 when he thought it might be his last match as a professional because of injury.

“I’m really excited to be back playing at the Australian Open,” said Murray.

“I’ve had some great times in Australia playing in front of the amazing crowds and I can’t wait to step back out on court at Melbourne Park.”

Tournament director Craig Tiley added: “Andy is renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I’m delighted to welcome him back to Melbourne in January.”

