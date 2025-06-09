Sports Council boss sent on leave

The Fiji Sports Council Board has sent its Chief Executive, Gilbert Vakalalabure, on leave pending investigations.

Operations Manager, Litia Senibulu, will also be sent on leave.

Board chair, Peter Mazey, says they’ve hired Australian finance company Pherrus to conduct the investigations.

The FSC Board will not dwell on the FICAC ruling because it has been closed but the independent investigator will examine the fresh allegations levelled against the Sports Council.

16 issues will be investigated in three weeks. These issues include, contra deals with Fiji Airways and others, FSC’s Under 20 trip to New Zealand and the organization’s sponsored tournaments.

The CEO and Executive Chairman’s indefinite appointments, staff engagement, drivers overtime for private use, contracts and tender processes will also be scrutinized.

According to the FSC Board, rampant mismanagement and unauthorized expenses, response to Board resolution, staff concerns, reported breaches of policy and or law, SportsWorx agreement as well as Pacific Procurement Management and Investment Services are the other issues that will be investigated.

