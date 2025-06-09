Skipper select named for Drua clash

The Skipper Select squad has been officially named ahead of their much-anticipated pre-season clash against the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua on next year.

The squad brings together some of the top-performing players from provincial unions around the country, highlighting the depth of local talent within Fiji’s domestic rugby system.

Nadroga, Naitasiri, Suva, Malolo, Ba, Macuata and Tailevu are all represented, making the side a true national selection tasked with testing themselves against the Super Rugby Pacific outfit.

The forwards are led by loosehead props Aisake Atani and Nedley Grant of Nadroga, with hookers Seremaia Komailevuka of Naitasiri and Joeli Nainoca of Suva anchoring the front row stocks.

The tighthead options include Inoke Ravuiwasa and Josefa Nasaroa, both from Suva. The locking department features Michael Ferei of Naitasiri and Nadidi Taginiselala of Suva, while the loose forwards include Isaia Lotawa of Ba and Marika Natau of Naitasiri on the flanks, with Ravuma Tuimacou of Macuata and Aminiasi Natuniyaga of Malolo providing options at number eight.

In the halves, the squad includes halfbacks Napolioni Batimala of Naitasiri and Meli Buinimasi of Nadroga, with flyhalves Etonia Rokotuisawa of Naitasiri and Anare Tabakaucoro of Tailevu steering play. The midfield is bolstered by inside centres Apimeleki Nasalo of Lautoka and Joseva Tamata of Malolo, while Sevu­loni Lutu of Suva and Esala Nalobo of Malolo are named as outside centre options.

Out wide, the back three features Iliesa Bete of Naitasiri and Onisimo Nawalu of Suva on the wings, with Douglas Daveta of Malolo and Ponipate Tuberi of Suva covering fullback duties. The squad also includes utility backs Malikeli Matanisiga of Nadroga, Sakiusa Vosayaco of Nadroga and Ro Kaveni Seru of Naitasiri, adding versatility and depth to the match-day options.

The fixture against the Drua is expected to be a strong test for the Skipper Select, offering provincial players a rare opportunity to measure themselves against professional opposition while providing fans with an exciting showcase of Fiji’s rugby depth at Churchill Park.

