NZ to face Australia in Vancouver 7s final
March 9, 2020 11:11 am
A new champion will be crowned at the Vancouver 7s in Canada.
This is after defending champions South Africa was beaten by New Zealand 27-15.
The All Blacks 7s will now play Australia in the final.
A superb Sam Dickson interception helped @AllBlacks7s into their first #Canada7s since 2016.
What a read. 📚#ImpactMoment #DHLRugby #CanadaSevens pic.twitter.com/lKTYUcjfBI
— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) March 8, 2020
Australia broke the hearts of the home crowd when they defeated Canada in the second semifinal 19-14.
Canada had the chance to take the game into extra time in the last play of the match but they failed to get the ball over the try-line.
The Vancouver 7s Cup final will be held at 1:28pm.