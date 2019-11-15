NZ to face Australia in Vancouver 7s final

A new champion will be crowned at the Vancouver 7s in Canada.

This is after defending champions South Africa was beaten by New Zealand 27-15.

The All Blacks 7s will now play Australia in the final.

Australia broke the hearts of the home crowd when they defeated Canada in the second semifinal 19-14.

Canada had the chance to take the game into extra time in the last play of the match but they failed to get the ball over the try-line.

The Vancouver 7s Cup final will be held at 1:28pm.