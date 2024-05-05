MGM takes holistic approach towards excellence

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial High School is taking a holistic approach to ensure that its students excel not only academically but also in other school sports.

MGM, a force in the past on the football fields, yesterday made history by winning its first-ever girls’ grade at the Fiji Finals yesterday.

The school attributes its success to the Gujarat Education Board, which has provided financial assistance through its sports program.

Article continues after advertisement

The President of the Gujarat Education Board Jitesh Patel states that while they have supported MGM in soccer development for over five years, the school approached them to venture into sports like athletics, which has also ensured they assist students from around Fiji.

He says when two MGM athletes won doubles in the senior 100m grades in 2022, the school became optimistic about training and developing more athletes.

“We got in touch with the Royal Club and they told us yes, they can help us to build this thing. And also we help them with the coaching. They join the Royals Club if they’re part of the MGM team, most of our athletes join the Royals Club and they train them. So the professional guidance and all these things are provided.”

Patel states that they are ensuring students from around Fiji who are making the move to MGM are well taken care of.

“Some of the students are coming right from the islands and they’re staying with the coaches. They stay with the coaches. Coaches look after them at their homes. Like we’ve got about eight athletes who are staying with the coaches. So that support is provided by the coaches and then as a board.”

Meanwhile, MGM’s Resina Rabaleira, who was also the best overall female athlete of the Fiji Finals and won three golds (one each in the 800m, 1500m, and the 4 x 400m relay), expressed her delight in winning gold for her school.

“Last year, I participated in the Punjas Biscuits Games, and upon returning to Macuata, I was pleasantly surprised to receive a call from MGM. They extended an invitation for me to join their college. My family and I were very happy with that particular call. I am so blessed to be given an opportunity to be part of MGM.”

With continued support, MGM aims to further establish itself as a powerhouse in both academically and in sports.